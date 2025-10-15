Maresca Gets One-Match Touchline Ban

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has received a one-match touchline ban and £8,000 fine following his sending off against Liverpool.

The 45-year-old received a second yellow card in the 96th minute after celebrating his side’s winning goal against the Reds at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, 4 October.

It means the Blues boss will not be in the dugout for the trip to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday in the Premier League.

Maresca will not be banned from entering Chelsea’s dressing room as FA rules state managers are allowed in there before kick-off, at half-time and at full-time.

He will also be able to communicate with his staff “by means of telephone, a runner or any other electronic device such as a radio or mobile phone” during the match.

It is Maresca’s second touchline ban as Chelsea manager, serving his first suspension in April 2025 after picking up a third yellow card of the season while celebrating Pedro Neto’s 93rd-minute winner at Fulham.



