2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles ‘Realised’ Importance Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Late’ — Shorunmu

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Anobi Shorunmu has exclusively told Completesports.com that he was delighted with Nigeria’s qualification for the play-offs of the African zone of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, scheduled to hold in Morocco from November 13–16.

Shorunmu, who currently serves as Goalkeeper Coach at Abia Warriors, a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, spoke after the Super Eagles decimated the Squirrels of Benin Republic 4-0 in Tuesday’s final Group C match of the qualifiers in Uyo.

Shorunmu: Super Eagles Realised World Cup Importance Late

The former Besiktas and 3SC (Shooting Stars) shot-stopper said the Super Eagles realised the importance of the World Cup too late in the campaign, but ended on a high with a “stunning” performance that secured their play-off berth.

“It gives joy that the team now stands a chance of possible qualification for the World Cup,” Shorunmu began.

“Yes, they realised the importance of the World Cup late because if they had started the qualifiers the way they played against Benin Republic on Tuesday, they would have been spared the stress of these late struggles.

“It’s good there’s hope for a possible seventh World Cup finals appearance if they remain focused and work harder. The players came out to play against Benin Republic because they knew it was the last throw of the dice. But did they play that way from the beginning of the campaign?

Unity Key To The Eagles’ Hopes Revival

Shorunmu further credited Nigeria’s collective effort — from the players to the coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and the supporters — for the late turnaround.

“This is not the time for a blame game because sometimes situations like this happen in a team.

Thank God both the coaches, players, officials, and even the supporters came out united to make it happen, and we achieved just that. Kudos to them all, and hopefully, they will make it in the play-offs,” he added.

Nigeria Among Best Four Runners-Up For African Playoffs

Nigeria finished second in Group C following Tuesday’s emphatic 4-0 win over Benin Republic, with South Africa topping the group on 18 points.

In the best four runners-up classification, Nigeria, Gabon, Cameroon, and DR Congo all booked their places in the play-offs, which will be staged in Morocco next month.

The Super Eagles are billed to clash with Gabon in the Semi-final on November 13. And will need to win the final of the African playoffs to qualify for the March 2026 six-team intercontinental playoffs in Mexico where the top two teams will bag the 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets.

