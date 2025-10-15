I'm Motivated To Help Gabon Qualify For 2026 World Cup --Aubameyang Sends Warning To Super Eagles

Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has sent a warning to the Super Eagles that he’s motivated to help his country qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Gabon, who finished second in Group F with 25 points, just one point behind African champions Côte d’Ivoire, will now face a resurgent Nigerian side that sealed their playoff place after a 4–0 demolition of Benin in Uyo on Tuesday.



The encounter is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025, in Morocco.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Man United Defender Pallister Reflects On Facing Super Eagles’ “Da Bull” Amokachi



The winner of the African playoffs in Morocco will head to Mexico in March 2026 for the Intercontinental playoffs involving six teams, from which only two teams will emerge to join those that already qualified directly to make the 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada.



The Marseille striker, after the team’s 2-0 defeat of Burundi on Tuesday, told The Standard that he is ready to lead Gabon to the 2026 World Cup.



“We want to go to the World Cup and, to get there, we have to win games.



“I’m very motivated, and when you have the chance to go to the World Cup, you have to be even more motivated.”



