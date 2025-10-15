2026 WCQ: Rohr Disappointed With Benin’s Defeat To Super Eagles

Benin Republic head Gernot Rohr can’t hide his disappointment following the Cheetahs heavy defeat to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The Cheetahs were thrashed 4-0 by Eric Chelle’s side at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday night.

Rohr’s side led the Group C table going into their final game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

The West Africans however finished in third position missing out on a place at the mundial for the first time.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Tinubu Hails Eagles’ Win Vs Benin, Rallies Team To Soar In Playoff

They also failed to secure a place in the playoffs.

Rohr Shares Disappointment

Rohr insisted that they will continue building for the future after their failure to qualify for the global soccer fiesta.

“We’re disappointed because our dream was to play at the World Cup,” Rohr said during his interaction with the media after the game.

“Big disappointment, that is my initial reaction.

“However, we have a young team and we will continue to build.”

“I am proud of my team because they did very well despite all the several challenges we had during the World Cup qualifiers.”

By Adeboye Amosu



