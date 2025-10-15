2026 WCQ: Tinubu Hails Eagles’ Win Vs Benin, Rallies Team To Soar In Playoff

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles for their emphatic 4-0 victory over Benin, praising the team’s determination and commitment as they edge closer to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Recall that Victor Osimhen netted a brilliant hattrick as Nigeria cruised to victory in Uyo, booking a spot in the African playoffs.



However, in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the president praised the Super Eagles for the hunger, passion, and determination displayed on the field in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, noting that the superlative performance has reignited Nigerians’ football pride.



Reaffirming the government’s backing, President Tinubu assured the players and coaching crew of full Federal Government support as they prepare for the decisive play-off stage.

‎”While the job is not yet complete, I join millions of Nigerian football fans in wishing our team every success in the playoffs.”

‎”The mood across the country reflects a shared belief that Nigeria deserves a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which Canada, Mexico, and the United States will host.”

‎”As your President, I assure you and the coaching crew of the Federal Government’s support as you strive to secure your place at the tournament. Nigerians everywhere believe in you, and I do too.”

‎”We look forward to seeing you fly our flag proudly on the world stage.”



