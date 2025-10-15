2026 WCQ: Arokodare Hails Hat-trick Hero Osimhen

Tolu Arokodare has praised Victor Osimhen following his impressive hat-trick in the Super Eagles’ 4-0 win against Benin Republic.
On Tuesday the Super Eagles went into their final Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier with Benin Republic needing to win and hoped South Africa fail to beat Rwanda.
Osimhen was in superb form as he bagged a hat-trick and substitute Frank Onyeka completed the rout against Benin Republic.
Unfortunately it was not enough to secure automatic qualification as South Africa defeated Rwanda 3-0 to secure the ticket.
But the Super Eagles still have hope of qualifying as they secured a playoffs spot.
Reacting to Osimhen’s performance, Arokodare who came on for the Galatasaray star wrote on X:”Thank you sir @victorosimhen9
An honor watching you, playing with you and learning from you.”
The Super Eagles will now face Gabon in the playoffs semi-finals on Thursday, November 13.
The other playoffs clash will see Cameroon take on Democratic Republic of Congo.
