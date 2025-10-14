2026 WCQ: Super Eagles To Face Gabon In Playoffs Semi-finals

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Gabon in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying playoffs.

The game will take place on Thursday, 13 November, 2025 in Morocco.

Gabon (25 points) placed second behind AFCON champions Côte d’Ivoire (26 points) in Group F.

If the Super Eagles defeat Gabon, they will face the winner of the second semi-final between Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo in the final on Sunday, 16 November.

The team that win in the final will represent Africa at the Intercontinental playoffs billed for March 2026 in North America, reportedly at two venues in Mexico.

The Super Eagles sealed their place in the playoffs after finishing as one of the four second best placed teams.

Going into their final Group C matchday 10 encounter with Benin Republic on Tuesday in Uyo, the Super Eagles needed to win by a wide margin to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

The race to make it to the playoffs became important for Eric Chelle’s men after they lost Group C top spot to South Africa’s Bafana Bafana who hammered Rwanda 3-0 to make a first World Cup appearance since 2010.

A hat-trick from Victor Osimhen and a stoppage time strike by Frank Onyeka secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Benin Republic.

The play-off tournament involving six teams – one each from Asia, CAF, CONMEBOL, and Oceania and two from CONCACAF – will be held to decide the last two FIFA World Cup berths.

The bottom four teams in the FIFA World Rankings will be drawn into two single-elimination matches.

The winners of those matches will advance to play the top two teams in two single-elimination matches, and the winners will qualify for the World Cup.

By James Agberebi



