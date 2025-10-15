2026 WCQ: Playoffs Won’t Be Easy For Super Eagles — Ikpeba

Former international Victor Ikpeba has said the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs would be a tough test for the Super Eagles, reports Completesports.com.

The Super Eagles thrashed Benin Republic 4-0 in their final Group C game at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday night to earn a place in the playoffs.

Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen grabbed a hat-trick, while substitute Frank Onyeka was also also on target for the three-time African champions in the game.

Cameroon, Gabon, and Democratic Republic of Congo are the other countries that will compete at the playoffs.

Big Task Ahead

Ikpeba expressed disappointment that the Super Eagles failed to secure an automatic qualification for the World Cup.

“People are disappointed. We should top our group with the potential we have,” Ikpeba told Supersport.

“I can’t wait for the playoff. The games with Gabon and Cameroon are spicy. These are the great derbies in African football.

“If we have to play Cameroon, that is another struggle, another spicy game. It’s not going to come easy, in this playoff, no.

Ikpeba Wishes Super Eagles Luck

Despite the enormity of the task ahead of the team, Ikpeba believed they can scale through the hurdle with the right mentality.

“I wish our boys well. All the best of luck, and if they get to these games with the same mentality, I think we will get through it,”added the former Monaco of France striker.

Morocco will host the playoffs from Thursday, 13 November to Sunday, 16 November.

The winner of the playoffs will proceed to the intercontinental playoffs to compete with five other countries.

By Adeboye Amosu



