Udeze: Super Eagles Must Utilise Playoff To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has charged the Super Eagles to utilize the playoffs as an avenue to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Recall that Nigeria qualified for the playoff after thrashing Benin 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday, to finish Group C on 17 points.



With a +7 goal difference and 15 points in the rankings, the Super Eagles climbed above Burkina Faso in the playoff standings. Only Gabon and Cameroon currently sit higher.



Reacting to the development, Udeze, who was a guest on Sporty TV‘s 2026 World Cup coverage on Tuesday, stated that the Super Eagles must replicate their impressive display against Benin in the playoff.

He also stated that he would prefer to face Cameroon in their final playoff.



“If the Super Eagles had played Lesotho and Zimbabwe the way they play against Benin, I am sure we wouldn’t be where we are at the moment.



“But so far so good; I am happy with the way the players turned up today. All the Super Eagles players played their hearts out. They played good football today, and I am just happy with the way they played.



“I hope they continue this way in the playoff even though we didn’t make it to the World Cup automatically. Preferably, I would like the Super Eagles to face Cameroon in the playoff.”



