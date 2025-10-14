Udeze: Super Eagles Must Utilise Playoff To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has charged the Super Eagles to utilize the playoffs as an avenue to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Recall that Nigeria qualified for the playoff after thrashing Benin 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Tuesday, to finish Group C on 17 points.
With a +7 goal difference and 15 points in the rankings, the Super Eagles climbed above Burkina Faso in the playoff standings. Only Gabon and Cameroon currently sit higher.
Reacting to the development, Udeze, who was a guest on Sporty TV‘s 2026 World Cup coverage on Tuesday, stated that the Super Eagles must replicate their impressive display against Benin in the playoff.
He also stated that he would prefer to face Cameroon in their final playoff.
“If the Super Eagles had played Lesotho and Zimbabwe the way they play against Benin, I am sure we wouldn’t be where we are at the moment.
“But so far so good; I am happy with the way the players turned up today. All the Super Eagles players played their hearts out. They played good football today, and I am just happy with the way they played.
“I hope they continue this way in the playoff even though we didn’t make it to the World Cup automatically. Preferably, I would like the Super Eagles to face Cameroon in the playoff.”
How are they going to utilized playoffs tho
There are teams with 19 points higher than Nigeria tho
As the saying goes – EVERY DISAPPOINTMENT IS A BLESSING IN DISGUISE.
The disappointment of missing out on automatic qualification might turn to be a huge blessing for Nigeria.
Preparations for the upcoming playoffs in November means the SE will be camping early, which will benefit them for their Afcon preparation as well.
Chelle will have more time to work with the team, and the playoff games will give the team more time to gel and understand each other.
We’ve done well today. We got the goals needed to win the game. GOALS WIN GAMES. And 3 of the goals came from service into the box, while the first goal came from a well placed pass from Chukwueze.
We need to keep playing with desire, passion and focus, We need to keep scoring goals. And we need other players to step up and score goals. Osimhen’s goals and other player’s goals will hopefully get us to the mundial and perhaps, just perhaps, win us the much coveted Afcon trophy.