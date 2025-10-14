2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Maul Benin 4–0, Qualify For Playoffs; South Africa Clinch World Cup Ticket

A Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a Frank Onyeka strike, earned the Super Eagles a convincing 4-0 win against Benin Republic which was not enough as they missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The Super Eagles failed to secure the ticket as South Africa ‘s Bafana Bafana defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the other game to emerge Group C winners.
However, the Super Eagles clinched one of the best second placed spots and will feature in the playoffs in Morocco in November.
After 10 rounds of matches, South Africa topped with 18 points, the Super Eagles was second on 17 points and Benin third also on 17 points.
Lesotho finished in fourth place on 12 points, while Rwanda (11 points) and Zimbabwe (five points) placed fifth and sixth respectively.
Head Coach Eric Chelle made some changes from the game with Akor Adams, Samuel Chukwueze, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi making the starting line-up.
Also Olakunle Olusegun made his debut after coming on before the start of the second half.
Osimhen gave the Super Eagles the lead on three minutes as he ran on to a through pass from Chukwueze before slotting pass the keeper.
In the 13th minute Benin broke on the left and went close but Stanley Nwabali was stopped the goal bound shot.
On 22 minutes Osimhen connected with his head to Chukwueze’s cross but it went off target.
Benin had a chance on 29 minutes but Nwabali made a save at his near post for a corner.
The Super Eagles almost doubled their lead with 10 minutes left but Chukwueze failed to connect properly with a low cross from Sanusi.
In the 37th minute Osimhen made it 2-0 as he rose to head Chukwueze’s cross past Benin Republic keeper.
Early in the second half Adams went close to extending the Super Eagles lead but his shot went straight to the keeper.
But in the 51st minute Osimhen completed his hat-trick as he nodded home Moses Simon’s well taken set piece.
Simon almost made it 4-0 on 54 minutes but saw his shot palmed away for a corner.
On 61 minutes a Benin Republic player hit a low shot which was easily picked up by Nwabali.
Benin almost pulled a goal back on 68 minutes following a dangerous cross into the box but Benjamin Frederick cleared the danger away for a corner.
Alex Iwobi had a chance on 76 minutes but saw his left foot strike blocked.
With 12 minutes left Osimhen saw his goal bound header punched away for a corner.
Substitute Onyeka made it 4-0 as he rifled home a cross from Simon.
By James Agberebi
Congrats, South Africa.
Osimhen sneaks Nigeria finally into the long hard journey of the playoffs…..!!!!
I think Chelle
I repeat I remember how in the last days of Rohr Nigeria were always pegged back by every team big or small and we were always under serious pressure unable to play forward. It’s if only you have dementia or Skonskon that you’ll not remember this was the reason for his sack and stop telling us he won 60% this and that.
Abeg commot for here let me go and have some nice time with my Family and hope come November Gabon and the rest will see pepper from the awoken giants. Who be Benin??? It’s only a shallow negative minded person that will talk down Nigeria against Benin. And lastly you have no business in football go and look for another hobby like wrestling or table tennis!!!!!
No gree for them sir, they are trying to gaslight you and have a sense of winning some argument.
Your views and opinions are always on point, play off my foot when we should have qualify if not for negligence.
You all think you will witness todays outstanding performance from the players if not that they know that the fans will roast them? Lol.
We need to keep the players and the coaching staff on their toes or else they will still fumble the playoffs
Congratulations NIGERIA, Up Super Eagles.
Put blame on your ex player coach you people are glamor for if assuming Chelsea started we will not found ourselves in this position
@Drey at the junction I loose hope on you, see as u dey digress all in the name of proving a point. So if Rohr was the reason we are unable to qualify direct, who then are we that denied him completely from either direct or playoff? Guy they try accept defeat at times. Nobody win all battle in life okay.
So, the SE still have the capacity to beat any team 4:0. Why did they not step up their game earlier?
Eric is the man!Chelle the missing link!
hahahaha dr grey, shame nor hol yuh??? lol, wher is yur bro mokey yaish na??
How market for wunu?? lmaaoo
Who else noticed that flow in attack in the absence of lookman. I have a feeling that lookman has a hand in S.E inability to score many goals per match. He hangs so much on the ball. He dribles unnecessary and kills SE counter attacks. I wish the Coach will continue with this formation.. lookman should be introduced from the bench untill he adjusts his game. Also Elong and Musa should retire. The 2 points Ekong threw away against Zimbabwe is the reason we missed out on automatic qualification
Lookman is currently what on the continent? Exactly. You get mind bench am if you be coach?
Successful playoff spot means the next 4 matches must be won (2 next month and 2 in March)
Four finals that have suddenly elongated NFF jaunting tenure.
Congratulations to Benin for the ride. Playing 10 matches away from home and dragging the group to the end, was terrific.
Congratulations also to South Africa really, in spite of the forfeiture.
The 4 goalkeepers in today’s matches both in Uyo and SA all play in South Africa.
The first 11 today for South Africa all play there.
Thorough African exports to the world cup next year.
Not forgetting the country of less than 600k people who made history yesterday: Cape Verde.
Oh, Tunisia too. Our AFCON opponents didn’t concede a goal during the WC qualifiers (10 clean sheets). They showed minnows are still in football.
Not yet congrats Nigeria. Gossip has it Chelle was told never to substitute Osimhen again because tempo just drops.
Now, he asked for it today. NFF should stop interference and maybe they might win a second term next year.
God has given us a 4th chance overall:
* 5 home games to gather 15 points against majorly players of teams that play mostly on the continent. We said no, it’s not entertaining enough.
* Played 5 draws and losing 1 out of the first 8 games should have long buried a team. From a max of the first 24 points, we contrived to drop 13 points. And hoped other teams dropped points too for our sake.
* Then the so-called 4 finals. We got 3 well and if only we nicked a win from the draw in SA. But here we are.
Suddenly playoff spot became sweet music as we didn’t bother to get maximum points against bottom Zimbabwe – for another chance at redemption. But if we had though, we’d have won the group.
Our national prayer now is that God should keep our star players fit ahead of next month matches.
Friendlies with Venezuela is cancelled for serious competitive action. A great way to boost our rankings next year IF WE ARE WINNERS.
Praise the Lord. Heaven bless The Super Eagles
Nigerians are glad that we still have a second opportunity to qualify. We must not give up now. congratulations guys. Let do it. Ekong was the reason why we got into these situations. Ekong was not good at all.
After the points earned deduction against the bottom teams, here’s how the 2nd-placed teams stand:
1. Gabon – 16 Points, +4 GD
2. Cameroun – 15 Points +9 GD
3. Nigeria – 15 Points +7GD
4. Burkina Faso – 15 Points +6GD
5. DR Congo (has a game in hand) – 13 Points +4GD
So Nigeria is in. The last spot will be battled out between Burkina Faso and DR Congo, who’re yet to play their last game.
With FIFA ranking to be used in the semi-final pairing, Nigeria will definitely avoid Cameroon, except perhaps in the final for a chance to represent Africa in the final playoffs against Bolivia from South America, one other team from Asia, and another from Oceania (New Zealand, Australia, Tahiti, etc).
Benjamin Fredrick shouldn’t be playing for Brentford Biko, that boy is a hell of a player!!!
To think they have the gut to send him out on loan, boy is so good.
Really.
How the hell is Benjamin Frederick playing in a lowly club in Belgium?!
That dude is unplayable. So good.
What a player!
Honestly speaking With this result I believe now that it’s out players that is the reason we keep struggling. If they really want it they get it . The passion and hunger were there today and they played for each other.
Our problem is not a coaching issue as such . We need a way to mobilize and encourage these players to play to their strength.