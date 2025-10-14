2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Maul Benin 4–0, Qualify For Playoffs; South Africa Clinch World Cup Ticket

A Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a Frank Onyeka strike, earned the Super Eagles a convincing 4-0 win against Benin Republic which was not enough as they missed out on automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles failed to secure the ticket as South Africa ‘s Bafana Bafana defeated Rwanda 3-0 in the other game to emerge Group C winners.

However, the Super Eagles clinched one of the best second placed spots and will feature in the playoffs in Morocco in November.

After 10 rounds of matches, South Africa topped with 18 points, the Super Eagles was second on 17 points and Benin third also on 17 points.

Lesotho finished in fourth place on 12 points, while Rwanda (11 points) and Zimbabwe (five points) placed fifth and sixth respectively.

Head Coach Eric Chelle made some changes from the game with Akor Adams, Samuel Chukwueze, Semi Ajayi and Zaidu Sanusi making the starting line-up.

Also Olakunle Olusegun made his debut after coming on before the start of the second half.

Osimhen gave the Super Eagles the lead on three minutes as he ran on to a through pass from Chukwueze before slotting pass the keeper.

In the 13th minute Benin broke on the left and went close but Stanley Nwabali was stopped the goal bound shot.

On 22 minutes Osimhen connected with his head to Chukwueze’s cross but it went off target.

Benin had a chance on 29 minutes but Nwabali made a save at his near post for a corner.

The Super Eagles almost doubled their lead with 10 minutes left but Chukwueze failed to connect properly with a low cross from Sanusi.

In the 37th minute Osimhen made it 2-0 as he rose to head Chukwueze’s cross past Benin Republic keeper.

Early in the second half Adams went close to extending the Super Eagles lead but his shot went straight to the keeper.

But in the 51st minute Osimhen completed his hat-trick as he nodded home Moses Simon’s well taken set piece.

Simon almost made it 4-0 on 54 minutes but saw his shot palmed away for a corner.

On 61 minutes a Benin Republic player hit a low shot which was easily picked up by Nwabali.

Benin almost pulled a goal back on 68 minutes following a dangerous cross into the box but Benjamin Frederick cleared the danger away for a corner.

Alex Iwobi had a chance on 76 minutes but saw his left foot strike blocked.

With 12 minutes left Osimhen saw his goal bound header punched away for a corner.

Substitute Onyeka made it 4-0 as he rifled home a cross from Simon.

By James Agberebi



