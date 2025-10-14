2026 WCQ: We Will Do Our Best To Beat Benin — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong insists the players will do their best to secure maximum points against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria will take on neighbours Benin Republic in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 fixture at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday (today).

Read Also:2026 WCQ: We’re Motivated To Beat Super Eagles — Benin Captain Mounie

Éric Chelle’s side sit in third position in Group C with 14 points from nine matches.

The three-time African champions must beat their neighbours, and hope South Africa drop points against Rwanda to secure qualification.

William Troost-Ekong stated that they know their fate is not in their hands but will fight hard to beat Benin Republic.

“There are players here who want to make names for themselves, and those who will want their names to go down well in history. So, they are fully prepared and will play to win,” Troost-Ekong said at a press conference.

“Tomorrow may not be 100 per cent in our hands, but we try to do our best and win the match.”

By Adeboye Amosu



