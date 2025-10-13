2026 WCQ: We’re Motivated To Beat Super Eagles — Benin Captain Mounie

Benin Republic captain Steve Mounie has said the Cheetahs are highly motivated for the crucial clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Gernot Rohr’s side currently occupy top spot in Group C with 17 points from nine matches.

South Africa sit in second position with 15 points, while Nigeria are third on the log with 14 points.

Mounie declared that they will fight hard to get maximum points against the Super Eagles.

“I don’t think i need to motivate my teammates that much. We all know what we are playing for tomorrow which is bigger than every Individual,” the forward told a press conference.

“Everyone know what we have to do tomorrow to get qualification. I don’t need to tell my teammates much. We will give our best on the pitch.”

The game will kick-off at 5pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



