2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Be Exceptional In Playoffs --Ekpo Warns

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised the Super Eagles to be at their best when the playoffs of the 2026 World Cup commence next month.



Nigeria, who sealed their playoff spot with a commanding 4–0 victory over Benin on the final day of the qualifiers, will now await the October rankings and the playoff draw to know their path and potential opponents in the decisive race to the World Cup.



Those best runners-up will play in a semifinal-final format, with the winners competing in a FIFA interconfederation playoff for a potential 10th African World Cup spot. The second round of CAF qualifying to reach that stage will take place November 10-18.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo, who is not delighted with the stress of the playoffs, stated that the Super Eagles must avoid starting their games slowly.

“Congratulations to the Super Eagles for qualifying for the playoffs of the 2026 World Cup. The team realized they needed to win and also win with goals.



“I am happy that we defeated Benin today, but I am not happy that the Super Eagles will be going through the stress of the playoff to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“This is something that we should sit back and think about so that it won’t repeat itself again. Now, we should identify where we got things wrong and proffer solutions to it so that we will not be struggling in the future.



“Talking about the playoff, the Super Eagles must come with their ‘A’ games and avoid starting slowly. I wish the Super Eagles all the best.”



