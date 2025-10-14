2026 WCQ: How Super Eagles Rated In Big Win Over Benin Republic

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Benin Republic 4-0 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday night. Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU appraises the performance of the players in the game.

Stanley Nwabali 6/10

The goalkeeper put up a respectable display in the game. An improved performance from the previous clash with Lesotho.

Benjamin Fredrick 7/10

The young defender really has a big future ahead of him. He was up to the challenge of the opposition forwards.

Semi Ajayi 7/10

Ajayi was booked for a rash challenge on the Benin Republic goalkeeper, Saturnin Allagbe in the second half. A good display from the centre-back.

Calvin Bassey 7/10

He was at his usual best in the game. One of Nigeria’s top performers on the night.

Zaidu Sanusi 7/10

The left-back put up a commanding display in the game. He was replaced by Bruno Onyemaechi 15 minutes from time.

Wilfred Ndidi 7/10

The Besiktas midfielder captained the team on the night. Ndidi was solid in the middle of the park.

Alex Iwobi 6/10

Iwobi started the game brightly but fizzled out afterwards.

Samuel Chukwueze 7/10

The winger provided two assists in the first half. He was replaced by Olakunle Olusegun after the break.

Moses Simon 7/10

Took time before getting into the groove. The Paris FC winger grabbed two assists in the game.

Jerome Adams 6/10

Not really at his best in the game. He was replaced in the 74th minute by Frank Onyeka.

Victor Osimhen 9/10

He further enhanced his reputation as the team’s talisman by scoring a hat-trick.

Substitutes

Olakunle Olusegun 4/10

He didn’t contribute much following his introduction early in the second half.

Bruno Onyemaechi 5/10

Helped solidify the defence after replacing Zaidu Sanusi 16 minutes from time.

Frank Onyeka 5/10

Scored the crucial fourth oal that confirmed the team’s place in the playoffs.

Tolu Arokodare 3/10

A cameo appearance for the forward. He had little time to prove his mettle.

Terem Moffi

Not Rated



