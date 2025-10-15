2026 WCQ: We’re Happy To Be In Playoffs — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says the players will give their best at the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs, reports Completesports.com.

Éric Chelle’s side thrashed Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday night.

Nigeria will come up against Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs next month.

Troost-Ekong On Playoffs Chance

Troost-Ekong stated that they are happy with the chance to be at the World Cup.

“We are quite happy to have that opportunity. It is a long route but it is a route after all. We would have loved to get the automatic ticket but it didn’t happen and we take what we have,” Troost-Ekong was quoted by thenff.com.

“For us, we will remain strong and tough and ready to confront every challenge on our way as we search for the ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“It was a wonderful team effort on Tuesday evening. Everyone contributed; each person played their part. If the other match had gone in favour, we would be with the automatic ticket now. But that’s life. You take what you get and run with it, and make the best of it.”

By Adeboye Amosu



