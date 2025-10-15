NPFL: Bayelsa United Win Over Rivers United Will Boost Our Confidence — Okara

Bayelsa United Assistant Coach, Meremu Okara, has expressed delight that the Restoration Boys’ 2-1 away victory over Rivers United in a Matchday 8 NPFL fixture will serve as a major confidence booster for the team, Completesports.com reports.

The match was played at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt. Okara took charge of the side following Head Coach Monday Odigie’s resignation a week earlier.

The former Eagle Cement FC wing-back made the most of his debut in the dugout, leading Bayelsa United to a hard-fought 2-1 win against Rivers United, the 2024/2025 NPFL runners-up and one of Nigeria’s representatives in the 2025/2026 CAF Champions League.

Also Read: NPFL: Bayelsa United Stun Rivers United In Thrilling South South Derby

Shuaibu Garba and Chinedu Emmanuel were on target for Bayelsa United in each half, while Stephen Manyo netted for the Pride of Rivers.

‘We Needed The Win At All Costs’ — Okara

Reacting to the importance of the result, Okara admitted that the victory came at a crucial time and would help restore belief in the squad.

“It’s very, very important. You need to say it again. We needed it at all costs. When I say at all costs, it means putting in every effort, and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” an obviously delighted Okara said.

“We fought very hard. This result is going to rekindle our confidence. You know Rivers United are not a small team. You don’t just come and beat them, but we’ve done it. I think it’s a big boost for us.

“It’s a result that can turn our season around because we’ll build on it. It really will help us going into our next games.”

Bayelsa United Made The Most Of Their Chances

The Bayelsa United stand-in gaffer noted that both sides had scoring opportunities, but his players’ efficiency in front of goal proved decisive.

“Rivers United played well; they had their chances. We had ours too, which we converted — and that made the difference,” Okara stated.

Rivalry Between Bayelsa And Rivers United Still Intense

Okara also reflected on the long-standing rivalry between Bayelsa United and Rivers United (formerly Sharks FC) — one that dates back to his playing days with Eagle Cement FC.

“It’s always like that. Even if we had played them at home in Yenagoa, we’d have been very prepared — otherwise, they’d beat us,” he explained.

Also Read: NPFL: Bayelsa United Chairman Denies Knowledge Of Odigie’s Reported Resignation

“You know it’s a local derby. Even when I was playing with Eagle Cement FC in Port Harcourt, Sharks used to have a better team, but because it’s a derby, we sometimes beat them. It has always been like that.”

Bayelsa United Eager To Build On Winning Momentum

The assistant coach assured fans that the Restoration Boys would continue to work hard and build on their current momentum.

“We’re going to work really hard. It’s a long, marathon league. It hasn’t ended. The fact that we’ve beaten Rivers United doesn’t mean the league is over,” Okara said.

“We just have to build on this momentum and the confidence we’ve gained today and move forward.”

Bayelsa United are now 11th on the NPFL standings with 11 points after eight matches.

By Sab Osuji



