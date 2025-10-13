NPFL: Bayelsa United Stun Rivers United In Thrilling South South Derby

Bayelsa United stunned Rivers United 2-1 in their South South derby clash at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt on Monday, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday eight encounter was postponed due to heavy downpour in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

It was Bayelsa United’s first win in their last six league games.

For Rivers United, it was their first defeat in the NPFL this season.

It would be recalled that Bayelsa United also beat Rivers United in Port Harcourt last season.

The visitors struck first in the 28th minute through Shuaibu Garba.

Chinedu Emmanuel doubled Bayelsa United’s advantage 19 minutes from time.

Stephen Manyo reduced the deficit for Rivers United deep into stoppage time.

By Adeboye Amosu



