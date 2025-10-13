NPFL: Musa Condemns Violent Attacks On Shooting Stars Players, Match Officials

Kano Pillars general manager Ahmed Musa has expressed disappointment with the behaviour of the team’s fans following their 1-1 draw with Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in a Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) match on Sunday.



Recall that fans invaded the pitch at the Sani Abacha Stadium following a late 94th-minute equalizer by Shooting Stars, assaulting match officials and players in scenes that have drawn outrage and condemnation.



Reacting to the incident, Musa, who tendered an apology to Shooting Stars, match officials, and the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), described the incident as “heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable” via his official X handle.



“I, Ahmed Musa, the General Manager of Kano Pillars Football Club, extend my deepest and most sincere apologies for the unfortunate, painful, and disgraceful incident that occurred during our game against Shooting Stars Sports Club on Sunday evening.



“What transpired against Shooting Stars is heartbreaking, shameful, and completely unacceptable. It does not represent the true values, identity, or the proud history of Kano Pillars. This club has always stood for community, passion, and respect, values that must never be overshadowed by violence or indiscipline. As a club with deep roots and loyal supporters, we are expected to set an example of fairness and honour on and off the pitch. Sadly, today, we fell far short of that standard.

“I tender an unreserved apology to the players, coaches, officials, and supporters of Shooting Stars Sports Club, to the match referees and league officials who were caught in this terrible situation, to the Nigeria Premier Football League board and its partners at GTI, to the league organisers, and to every football fan across Nigeria and beyond who watched these scenes with anger, shock, and disappointment.



“I know how painful it must have been to witness something so damaging to our game, and I am deeply, deeply sorry. Violence has no place in football. It is unacceptable, unjustifiable, and goes against everything this beautiful sport stands for. Football is meant to unite, to inspire, to bring joy. When it turns into scenes of chaos and harm, we must not pretend it away, we must confront it head-on.



“I assure everyone that Kano Pillars FC will work closely with the relevant authorities to identify those responsible for this shameful act, and they will face the full consequences of their actions. We understand that apologies alone are not enough. Words must be followed by action. We would take a huge step internally to ensure that something like this never happens again.



“To our loyal fans, I want to speak directly to you. Kano Pillars is a proud club with a rich legacy, and you are the heartbeat of this club. But true support is shown not through violence, but through respect, passion, and discipline. This must be a turning point for us. We must remind the world that our love for this club can be powerful without being destructive, that our passion can lift its image, not stain it.



“Once again, on behalf of Kano Pillars Football Club, I offer my most heartfelt and unreserved apology to everyone affected. To the NPFL, to Shooting Stars, to the referees, to the fans of Nigerian football, and to anyone who believes in the spirit of the game, we are sorry. I am sorry.



“We take full responsibility and will do everything necessary to restore trust, respect, and the true spirit of football in Kano and across Nigeria.”



