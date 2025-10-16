Dennis’ Transfer To Championship Club Crashes

Sky Bet Championship club Watford will not be signing Emmanuel Dennis for the third time, reports Completesports.com.

Dennis has been training with the Hornets after his contract was terminated by Nottingham Forest in August.

Watford were reportedly willing to offer the versatile striker a one-and-a-half-year contract before having a rethink.

The deal may be revisited in January with the London club content with their attacking options at the moment.

Read Also:EXCLUSIVE: Frederick Is Calm, Calculative, Reminds Me Of Keshi, Nwanu –Alloy Agu

Dennis first joined Watford from Belgian Pro League outfit, Club Brugge in 2021.

The 27-year-old scored 10 goals but Watford were relegated from the Premier League.

The Nigeria international moved to Nottingham Forest the following season but was unable to secure a regular playing time.

Dennis then returned to Watford in January 2024, netting four goals in 18 matches.

The forward was on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



