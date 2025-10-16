Serie A Giants Interested In Maresca

Serie A giants Juventus have expressed interest in Chelsea Italian manager Enzo Maresca.

Italian sources (via Yahoo Sports) indicate that Juventus hold the young manager’s work in high esteem, viewing him not just as a promising tactician, but as a serious future candidate to bolster their own technical area.

The Turin giants are believed to be closely tracking his professional evolution, convinced that his burgeoning potential could see him step into a pivotal role at the Allianz Stadium in the seasons to come.

Also Read: Leverkusen Manager: Wirtz Will Thrive At Liverpool Soon

This potential reunion carries a deep sense of history. The connection between Maresca and Juventus is not a new one; the midfielder once wore the famous black and white stripes as a player between 2000 and 2005.

Now, the club is seemingly envisioning a second chapter, one that could see him return to lead from the dugout.

Meanwhile, Maresca has been handed a One-Game touchline ban by the English Football Association following his sending off against Liverpool.

He led Chelsea to win the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season and also the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.



