Morocco Beat France On Penalties To Reach First-Ever U-20 W/Cup Final

Morocco reached the U20 World Cup final for the first time in history after a tense 1-1 draw with France, winning 5-4 on penalties in the semi-final.

The Atlas Cubs took the lead in the 31st minute following a VAR review. Baouf was pulled inside the box, and head coach Mohamed Ouahbi used the green card to request a check.

The referee awarded a penalty. Zabiri’s strike hit the post, bounced off French goalkeeper Lisandru Olmeta, and went into the net, officially recorded as an own goal.

Morocco dominated much of the first half. Maamma came close twice, curling a shot just over the bar and later missing from close range after good build-up play from Yassine Gessime.

The Moroccan midfield was solid and well organised, cutting off France’s supply to their forwards. France managed just one shot on target, easily saved by goalkeeper Yanis Benchaouch.

France equalised in the 58th minute after a defensive error allowed Lucas Michal to tap in. Benchaouch kept Morocco in the game with a crucial block moments later but was forced off due to injury, replaced by Gomis.

Morocco continued to threaten in the dying minutes of regular time, with Maamma curling a shot narrowly wide in the 90th minute.

Extra time was tense but low on clear chances for Morocco. France went close in the 102nd minute with a curling effort that went wide.

In the 107th minute, France were reduced to ten men after Nzingoula received a second yellow card for pulling Gessime’s shirt. Morocco still could not convert their numerical advantage, though Maamma came close with a curling effort in the 112th minute.

France nearly scored twice in the 118th minute, but Morocco’s defence and goalkeeper held firm, and a VAR handball appeal was dismissed. Mohamed Ouahbi made a late goalkeeper substitution, bringing on Mesbah for Gomis in preparation for penalties.

The match ended 1-1, and Morocco held their nerve in the shootout to win.

They will now face either Argentina in the final in the early hours of Monday, October 20.

The Argentines, six-time champions of the U-20 World Cup pipped Colombia 1-0 in the other semi-finals.

Morocco would be hoping to become the second African country after Ghana in 2009 to win the U-20 World Cup title.



