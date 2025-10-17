2026 WCQ: Don't Start Troost-Ekong Against Gabon --Oliseh Advises Chelle

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle not to start William Troost-Ekong against Gabon in the playoffs of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Nigeria sealed their playoff place after a 4–0 demolition of Benin in Uyo on Tuesday, while Gabon finished second in Group F.



Victory over Gabon would set up a potential final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, 16 November, also in Morocco.



The winner of that final will advance to the intercontinental playoffs, scheduled for two venues in Mexico in March 2026.

Read Also:Super Eagles Move Up Four Places In Latest FIFA



Speaking via his YouTube channel, Oliseh warned the Super Eagles handler to maintain the back four that played against Benin.



“If we want to have a bright chance of going to the World Cup, Troost-Ekong has to be put on the bench. It’s as simple as that. You get to play for the Super Eagles based on the results you bring in.



“If you look at the last three or four games we played, the two matches Troost didn’t feature in, we didn’t concede a goal. The reality is very simple, you don’t go into a game as a manager looking at sentiments. You play the best players. Play only those who are in top form, not because of sentiments. I’m saying it clearly, drop the captain and let him take a break.



“I’m not saying don’t take him to the World Cup, but for these games, he needs to rest. The team needs it, the psychology of the group needs it. At the moment, we play better when our captain isn’t on the pitch.”



