Hincapie Set For Arsenal Return

Piero Hincapie is set to return to action for Arsenal after injury-induced layoff.

Hincapie has not featured for Arsenal since making his debut in their 2-0 win away to Athletic Bilbao in the UEFA Champions League.

He, however did take part in training and is nearing full match fitness, and could be in line to make his Premier League debut in Saturday’s London derby.

“He will be training today (Friday) again with us and if everything is right, he will be available as well,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He’s a player who is going to help us a lot, he’s going to bring something different to the team. We need to get him going, get to the speed that is necessary to compete at this level and gradually get him to where we want.”

Arteta also provided updates on two long-term absentees, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz.

“Noni is getting closer. He’s going to start very soon to do some running and stuff and then again, let’s see how that reacts.

“Kai is very difficult, there’s still a lot to do in his rehab. He’s really pushing it. We know Kai and that’s why we love him so much, but we have to wait and see.

“I think we are doing really good work with him again. He wants to break every timeline I’m sure, but that’s why we have to protect him and make sure that when he comes back, he comes back long term.”



