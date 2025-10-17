Drogba: Osimhen Plays My Style Of Football

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen plays exactly like him.



The former Ivory Coast international stated this in a chat with Sporty TV after the Galatasaray striker’s impressive display against Benin in a 2026 World Cup qualifier in Uyo.



Recall that Osimhen netted a hattrick as Nigeria demolished the Cheetahs 4-0, to book a playoff berth.

Reacting to his performance, Drogba stated Osimhen is the player who currently exhibits his traits as a footballer or striker on the field of play.



“Because of him, people from Ivory Coast complain and tell me to go with my Osimhen,” Drogba said.



“Osimhen is the kind of person that should inspire the youth, he came from nowhere and then (he’s successful).”



Osimhen, who has established himself as one of Europe’s top strikers in recent seasons, has often been compared to Drogba for his physical presence, aerial ability, and leadership qualities on the pitch.



