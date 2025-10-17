We Can Stay Top Of The League Until End Of The Season –Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side have what it takes to remain top of the Premier League table until the end of the season.

The Gunners are top on the log on 16 points, just one point ahead of champions Liverpool after seven matches played.

Arteta’s men have only managed second place finish in the last three league seasons, with Manchester City (2022/2023 and 2023/2024) and Liverpool (2024/2025) emerging title winners.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday as the Gunners prepare to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday, Arteta is confident his side are ready to go all the way this term.

“It is possible,” Arteta stated. “If we continue to win a lot of full matches, I’m sure we will be there.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal will head to Craven Cottage where they have not won on the past two visits.

Looking forward to the encounter, Arteta said they hope for a different result this time.

“You always learn from that. It’s true that in the end they will have certain new players, the state of the teams and where we are. It is different to last season as well. And then the context of the game changes, especially last year.

“Immediately, when we are in total control of the game, in one moment, we concede the goal, and then it’s a different game to be played. But we learn from it. Obviously, we want to make it different, especially the results that we had in the last few years and do our best to achieve it.

On getting a win at Fulham for the first time since 2023, Arteta said:”[Newcastle] is a good example, West Ham as well. In the last two seasons we lost against them at home, so that’s an opportunity tomorrow.

“We know that it’s a really tough place to go, they’re a very well-coached team, and we’re going to have to be at our best tomorrow.”



