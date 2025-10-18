Arokodare Features As Struggling Wolves Suffer Defeat Again

Tolu Arokodare was in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers who lost 2-0 away to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

Arokodare has now failed to score in his five appearances for Wolves in the English topflight since his summer move.

Also, Wolves have now gone eight league matches without a win and are bottom in the league table.

At the Etihad, Manchester City defeated Everton 2-0 with star striker Erling Haaland getting on the score sheet again.

The win means City temporarily climb to the top of the log on 16 points.

At Selhurst Park Super Eagles midfielder Chrisantus Uche was not in Crystal Palace matchday squad which drew 3-3 with Bournemouth.

In other fixtures, Brighton and Hove Albion edged out Newcastle United 2-1 and Burnley defeated Leeds United 2-0.

By James Agberebi




