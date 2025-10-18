Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Arokodare Features As Struggling Wolves Suffer Defeat Again

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Arokodare Targets First EPL Goal As Wolves Visit Sunderland
    Arokodare

    Tolu Arokodare was in action for Wolverhampton Wanderers who lost 2-0 away to Sunderland in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Arokodare has now failed to score in his five appearances for Wolves in the English topflight since his summer move.

    Also, Wolves have now gone eight league matches without a win and are bottom in the league table.

    At the Etihad, Manchester City defeated Everton 2-0 with star striker Erling Haaland getting on the score sheet again.

    The win means City temporarily climb to the top of the log on 16 points.

    At Selhurst Park Super Eagles midfielder Chrisantus Uche was not in Crystal Palace matchday squad which drew 3-3 with Bournemouth.

    In other fixtures, Brighton and Hove Albion edged out Newcastle United 2-1 and Burnley defeated Leeds United 2-0.

    By James Agberebi


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.