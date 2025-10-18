CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns Not Favourite Against Remo Stars --Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says his team is not the favourite ahead of Sunday’s CAF Champions League second preliminary round against Remo Stars.



The reigning Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), champions, will host Sundowns in the first leg at the M.K.O. Abiola International Stadium.



In a chat with Timeslive, Cardoso stated that his team must be professional in their approach against Remo Stars.



He also noted that his players are not worried about the high temperature in Nigeria.

Read Also:Arokodare Features As Struggling Wolves Suffer Defeat Again



“If we want to win this game against Remo Stars, we need to be strong. If we think we are favourites because we were finalists last year, we will be making a big mistake.



“It is hot in Nigeria but it is also summer in South Africa. Our players are used to playing in the heat because sometimes in South Africa we have high temperatures from this time of the year. At the end of last season, we played at the Fifa Club World Cup with difficult climate conditions due to the heat.



“I don’t think it is something that will affect the performance of the team.”



