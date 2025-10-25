2026 WAFCONQ: An Important Away Win –Nnadozie Reacts To Super Falcons Victor Over Benin

Chiamaka Nnadozie has described the Super Falcons win against Benin Republic as very important.

First half goals from Chiwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo earned the Super Falcons a 2-0 win against Benin, in the first leg, second round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier in Lome, Togo, on Friday.

Ihezuo opened the scoring in the 25th minute before Okoronkwo doubled the lead two minutes into first half stoppage time.

Nnadozie was in action for the Super Falcons and was impressive for the African champions.

Reacting after the win, Nnadozie wrote on her X handle:”An important away win in Lome, we keep going .”

Also Read: WAFCON 2026Q: Benin Can’t Stop Super Falcons — Nnadozie

The return leg will be played on Tuesday, October 28 at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The winner over the two legs will qualify for next year’s WAFCON in Morocco.

Also, the top four teams at the 2026 WAFCON will qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while two additional teams will have the opportunity to join them through the inter-confederation playoffs.



