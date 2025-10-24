WAFCON 2026Q: Benin Can’t Stop Super Falcons — Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has declared that Benin Republic can’t stop the team from qualifying for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,reports Completesports.com.

The defending champions will be up against the Amazons in the first leg of the final qualifying round at the Stade de Kegue, Lome on Friday (today).

Ready For Battle

Nnadozie said they are mentally and physically ready for the game.

“The spirit is very high. From the day we knew we were going to face Benin Republic, we’ve been communicating on how we can defeat them. We are mentally and physically prepared,” the Brighton shot stopper told a press conference in Lome on Thursday.

“The season is on in Europe and our players have been doing so well. So we are confident enough to go into the game and get the win.”

Nnadozie Unbothered By Amazons

The Amazons defeated Sierra Leone 5-2 in the previous round.

Nnadozie claimed they don’t care about the quality of their opponent.

“To be honest, we don’t care about who we play, we respect all the players. They are a good team, but the only focus is on my team,” she added.

“Football is a game of luck, it doesn’t matter who is playing. But even if they bring all of their best players, we don’t care. That’s on them, not on us.”

Support From Fans

Nnadozie also thanked the Nigerians fans for their unwavering support.

“I want to say a big thank you to all the Nigerian fans. They’ve been so amazing, they’ve been supportive. They’ve been with us from day one. They came all the way to Morocco, they supported us, they gave everything to us,” Nnadozie stated.

“The only way we can pay them back is to keep winning. Of course they’ve been very calm, positive, motivating us to get the result since this game was announced. We can’t do this without them so keep supporting us, keep praying for us, and we will do what we know how to do best to make them happy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



