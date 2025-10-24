We’ll Go To The Bernabeu To Win –Barcelona Midfielder Warns Madrid

Barcelona midfield starlet Marc Bernal has this week fired a warning message the way of arch rivals, Real Madrid, stating the LaLiga champions are heading to the Bernabeu to collect the three points.

This of course comes amid Barca’s ongoing preparations for a trip to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The headline fixture of the Spanish football calendar is set to play out this coming weekend.

As much will see Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid act as hosts, in a La Liga showdown with Hansi Flick’s reigning champions, Barcelona.

Historic rivalries aside, the two sides enter the matchup separated by just two points in the Spanish top-flight table.

As things stand, it is Sunday’s hosts who boast the advantage.

And individual adamant that Barcelona will make the trip to the Bernabéu with sights on all three points is Blaugrana starlet Marc Bernal.

Speaking during an interview with Betevé, as cited by Mundo Deportivo (via Get Spanish Football) on Thursday, midfielder Bernal assured:“We’re not afraid of Real Madrid. We will go to the Bernabeu to win.”

Barcelona totally outclassed their rivals ladt season, winning all four of their clashes.

The Blaugrana did the double against Madrid in La Liga before coming out tops in the Spanish Super Cup and the Copa Del Rey finals.



