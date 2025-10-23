WAFCON 2026Q: Madugu Targets Big Win Over Benin In Lome

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said his side will go all out for a big win against Benin Republic in the first leg of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying round tie, reports Completesports.com.

The Amazons will host the defending champions at the Stade de Kegue,Lome on Friday.

Madugu is targeting a big win to make the second leg a mere formality.



“We have a team that will go out there and make us proud. Yes, we would have loved to have Jennifer (Echegini) but we do not and we can only pray for her to recover quickly,” Madugu told thenff.com.

“On Friday, we will go out and play our game and seek the goals that will put us in a good stead ahead of the return leg.”

The reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

