Keane Blames Nottingham Forest Players For Postecoglou Sack

Nottingham Forest’s players are ‘idiots’ and had a careless attitude towards Ange Postecoglou’s sacking, Roy Keane has claimed.

Postecoglou paid the price for a winless run of eight games on Saturday when he was sacked within 20 minutes of Forest’s 3-0 drubbing by Chelsea.

Owner Evangelos Marinakis has already appointed his third manager of the season in Sean Dyche, having previously ditched popular boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

And Keane has blamed for players for getting Postecoglou the boot, criticising their performance levels and application.

“You look at the Forest players and the chances they had. What chance has he [Postecoglou] got? Did they really want to score?” he said on the latest episode of Stick to Football (via Daily Mail).

“Did they want to keep them in the job? I’m on about good players not even hitting the target.

“Then the manager loses his job, you look at these Forest players, and they’re like, “oh well, another manager has gone, a new one comes in, you know.”

“Idiots, honestly.”

Gary Neville aimed his barbs at Marinakis, who stormed out of his seat during the match at the City Ground while Postecoglou suffered on the touchline.

The fiery Greek shipping magnate is known for his cold approach to business. When he sacked Martin O’Neill in 2019 – a European Cup winner with Forest as a player – they announced Sabri Lamouchi as his replacement 18 minutes later. O’Neill recently recalled on talkSPORT that he was still in his office when the announcement was made.

Neville believes that Marinakis’ treatment of Postecoglou was classless.

“I’ve sacked four managers face-to-face in my time at Salford,’ he said. ‘Honestly, as a football club owner, it’s one of the worst things you can do.

“You always think about the right time – obviously for the club, ultimately you’re doing it because the club isn’t happy and as owners you’re not happy – but you’re always thinking about how you deliver that news and where you deliver that news from the point of view of the manager.

“And also giving him integrity. When you get sacked as a manager, you feel paranoid, you feel like the whole world is looking at you, you feelawful, you feel like you’ve let everyone down.”



