Besiktas Coach Thumbs Up Ndidi’s Performance In Win Over Konyaspor

Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalçın has heaped plaudits on Wilfred Ndidi following the midfielder’s impressive performance in the team’s victory over Konyaspor,reports Completesports.com.

Ndidi opened scoring for Besiktas in the 2-0 away win on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international nodded home in the 21st minute for his maiden goal for the Black Eagles.

Yalcin was happy with his contribution to the victory.

“Ndidi scored a fantastic goal from a set piece. We’ve been working diligently on set pieces. We were very happy with this. Winning and getting three points were crucial. Our morale has been boosted,” Yalcin told the club’s official website.

” The performance we’ve shown so far isn’t a great team’s game. We’re aware of that. We’re aware of our fans’ expectations. It’s not easy. We’re a new team. We know our fans are hurting.”

Besiktas moved to sixth position on the Super Lig table following the win.

They will face Kasimpasa in their next game on Sunday.

By Adeboye Amosu



