    Nigeria National Teams

    Ugbade: Eagles Must Take Advantage Of Playoffs To Qualify For 2026 World Cup

    Former Nigerian international Nduka Ugbade has advised the Super Eagles to take advantage of the playoffs to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

    Recall that Nigeria will face Gabon next month in Morocco in a continental Playoffs.

    The Super Eagles missed out on an automatic ticket to the Mundial after South Africa won Group C with 18 points from 10 matches.

    The winner of the African playoffs in Morocco will head to Mexico in March 2026 for the Intercontinental playoffs involving six teams from where only two teams will emerge to join those that already qualified directly to make the 48 teams for the 2026 World Cup to be hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

    In a chat with Completesports.com, Ugbade, who expressed optimism of the Nigeria’s qualification for Mundial, however, advised the playoffs like a Cup final.

    “This is a big opportunity for the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. At first, it’s a miracle that Nigeria against all odds, made it through to the playoffs.

    “With the Super Eagles set to face Gabon, I will advise the players to replicate the same performance they exhibited against Benin in the playoffs.

    “Hopefully, I believe Nigeria will pick a ticket to the 2026 World Cup.”


