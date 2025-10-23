Ndidi Talks Up Besiktas’ Win Over Konyaspor

Wilfred Ndidi has reflected on Besiktas’ impressive victory over Konyaspor, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Eagles defeated Konyaspor 2-0 in their Turkish Super Lig clash on Wednesday night.

Ndidi netted the opening goal for Besiktas from a header in the 21st minute.

It was the midfielder’s first goal for Sergen Yalçın’s side.

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored the second goal for Besiktas 17 minutes from time.

Ndidi On Win Over Konyaspor

Ndidi reflected on Besiktas’ performance in the game.

“The match went as planned. We knew it would be tough. We wanted to win, and we did. That’s the important thing. We knew the opponent’s plan,” he told the club’s official website.

“We worked hard and got results. We’d worked on dead-ball arrangements in training. Everything we worked on in training paid off. This gave us momentum for the match.”

By Adeboye Amosu



