UCL: Liverpool Fans Hit Out At Salah

Liverpool fans have hit out at ‘selfish’ Mohamed Salah after he chose to shoot instead of setting up Florian Wirtz in their thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt, Daily Mail reports.

Salah was dropped by Arne Slot for the clash with the German side and only came on with 16 minutes to go, when the Reds already had a 5-1 lead.

After falling behind, Liverpool scored three times in nine first-half minutes through Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai got in on the act to ensure Slot’s side bounced back from the defeat by Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday and end a run of four straight losses.

Salah had been taken off as Liverpool chased an equaliser against United and did not start the Champions League match in Frankfurt.

He was eventually introduced for Ekitike in the 74th minute and as the clock ticked towards the 90-minute mark, he had the chance to set up Wirtz for his first goal for the club.

But the Egyptian star ignored his team-mate, who has struggled since making the £116million move from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, and instead went for goal himself – much to the fury of Liverpool fans online.

One wrote: “That would’ve been Wirtz’s first goal if Salah wasn’t so selfish there. It’s incredibly bad choice especially given how much Wirtz needs a goal.

“Did a similar thing vs United where Wirtz and Isak had easy finishes but he wanted a goal himself and shot.”

Another said: “Salah needs to drop this selfish nonsense of his that’s going on. Could’ve easily had two assists tonight if he didn’t shoot from places where it was better to pass. Not the way it should be.”

A third claimed they were “tired of Salah’s selfish behaviour’. ‘He could’ve clearly laid it off to Wirtz,” they added.

Others called for Salah to be left out of the starting XI for Liverpool’s trip to Brentford on Saturday night.

“Salah must be dropped,” one fan said. “Wasteful, desperate and selfish. Clear pass to Wirtz but overtook with greed.”

Salah enjoyed an incredible campaign in the 2024-25 season, producing remarkable returns of 34 goals and 23 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions.

The 33-year-old was also named PFA Player of the Year after playing an instrumental role in the Reds winning the Premier League title.

But he has scored just three times and made three assists in 12 games so far this season. He may not have done enough to be recalled by Slot, who will aim to recover from three consecutive Premier League defeats at Brentford.



