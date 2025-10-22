Osimhen To Battle Salah, Hakimi For 2025 African Player Of The Year Award

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Osimhen with other nominees for the award on their X handle on Wednesday.

Other notable players who made the shortlist are Egypt and Liverpool star winger Mohammed Salah, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund and Napoli and Cameroon international Frank Anguissa.

Others also on the shortlist are Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, Fiston Mayele of the DR Congo and Pyramid of Egypt, Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal and Eveton, Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC and Gabon and Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco and RS Berkane.

Osimhen won the 2023 African Player of the Year award after helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title.

He relinquished the award to Super Eagles teammate and Atalanta star forward Ademola Lookman in 2024.



