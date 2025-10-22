Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    Osimhen To Battle Salah, Hakimi For 2025 African Player Of The Year Award

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Drogba: Osimhen Plays My Style Of Football
    Osimhen

    Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the 2025 African Player of the Year award.

    Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced Osimhen with other nominees for the award on their X handle on Wednesday.

    Other notable players who made the shortlist are Egypt and Liverpool star winger Mohammed Salah, Achraf Hakimi of Morocco and Paris Saint-Germain, Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund and Napoli and Cameroon international Frank Anguissa.

    Others also on the shortlist are Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, Fiston Mayele of the DR Congo and Pyramid of Egypt, Iliman Ndiaye of Senegal and Eveton, Denis Bouanga of Los Angeles FC and Gabon and Oussama Lamlioui of Morocco and RS Berkane.

    Osimhen won the 2023 African Player of the Year award after helping Napoli win the Italian Serie A title.

    He relinquished the award to Super Eagles teammate and Atalanta star forward Ademola Lookman in 2024.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams.
    X handle (formerly Twitter) @james_agberebi
    Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.