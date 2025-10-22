UCL: Osimhen Set To Break Galatasaray’s European Record

Victor Osimhen will be looking to become the first Galatasaray player to score in seven consecutive European games when the Yellow and Reds host Bodo/Glimt in a UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday (today).

The Nigeria international currently shares the record with Burak Yilmaz, who scored six straight European goals back in 2012.

Osimhen equaled Yilmaz’s record after netting the decisive goal in Galatasaray’s 1-0 victory over Premier League champions, Liverpool at the RAMS Park last month.



Galatasaray will also welcome Bodo/Glimt to their home ground for the matchday three encounter.

Osimhen is expected to lead the home team’s attack against the Norwegians.

The 26-year-old made a substitute appearance in Galatasaray’s 2-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir last weekend.

He has scored three goals in seven appearances across all competitions for the Turkish Super Lig champions this season.



