    UCL: Onyemaechi Features In Olympiacos’ Heavy Loss To Barcelona

    By Updated:

    Bruno Onyemaechi featured as a substitute as Olympiacos were thrashed 6-1 by Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League clash on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

    Onyemaechi replaced Francisco Ortega in the 53rd minute.

    Fermin Lopez scored a hat-trick in the matchday three encounter.

    England international Marcus Rashford registered two goals, while Lamine Yamal was also on target for Hansi Flick’s side.

    Olympicos got their goal through Morocco international, Ayoub El Kaabi.

    The visitors finished the game with 10-men after Santiago Hezze was sent off three minutes before the hour mark.


