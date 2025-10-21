2026 WCQ: Rohr Questions Osimhen’s Two Goals Vs Benin

Benin Republic coach Gernot Rohr has faulted the decision of the referee to have allowed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s two first-half goals to stand in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.



The German tactician stated that there was an infringement in the buildup to the goals scored by the Galatasaray striker in Nigeria’s 4-0 thrashing of Benin at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.



In a chat with Cafonline.com, Rohr, who blamed poor officiating for Benin’s loss, also noted that his team are the only team to defeat Nigeria in Group C.

“Our only regrets concern the first two goals conceded in Nigeria in the decisive match. These situations would have deserved, in my opinion, a different decision and would have allowed us to obtain more justice,” Gernot Rohr told CAFonline.



“We finished (the World Cup qualifiers) with 17 points, as many as Nigeria, which already constitutes a significant confidence boost.



“We were the only team to beat Nigeria in Abidjan, while they remained undefeated in all other matches.”



