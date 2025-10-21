NPFL: Kano Pillars Appoint Babaganaru Interim Technical Adviser

Mohammed Babaganaru has been appointed interim technical adviser of Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, club, Kano Pillars, reports Completesports.com.

The Sai Masu Gida sacked their former technical adviser, Evans Ogenyi on Sunday due to poor results.

Kano Pillars have endured a poor start to the 2025/26 season.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Can Only Play For Pride Vs Mamelodi Sundowns –Unuanel

They have recorded two wins, two draws, and four defeats in the NPFL this season.

Babaganaru has managed Kano Pillars twice in the past.

The 61-year-old won the NPFL title during his second stint with Pillars.

He has also managed top clubs like Nasarawa United, Wikki Tourists, Lobi Stars and El-kanemi Warriors.

By Adeboye Amosu



