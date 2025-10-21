CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Can Only Play For Pride Vs Mamelodi Sundowns --Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel believes Remo Stars have a mountain to climb if they are to overturn the first-leg result against Mamelodi Sundowns.



Recall that Sundowns trounced Remo Stars FC 5-1 in the first leg of the second round of the CAF Champions League at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta, on Sunday.



The return leg of the fixture will take place on 26 October at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.



Remo have yet to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League. They are in their fourth continental campaign.

However, during a chat with Completesports.com, Unuanel stated that it will take a miracle for Remo Stars to score four goals in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.



“It will take a miracle for Remo Stars to overturn the first-leg result in Pretoria against a Mamelodi Sundowns side that are overexperienced in the competition.



“To say the truth, Remo Stars didn’t do themselves a favour with the massive scoreline they conceded against Mamelodi Sundowns in Abeokuta.



“They can only play for pride in the second leg and avoid letting in the same goals in Pretoria.”









