    Dennis Has Too Much Quality To Be Unattached –Ex Super Eagles Star

    Austin Akhilomen
    Former Nigerian international Gambo Mohammed says it’s difficult to understand the reasons why Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis can’t find a club despite his quality.

    Dennis was recently linked with a move to Watford in the Championship before the deal failed to materialize.

    Reacting to the development, Mohammed, in a chat with Footy-Africa, stated that Dennis deserves to be playing in a good club and scoring goals.

    “I really do not understand why he is not playing first-team football or with a club at the moment because he is a very good player.

    “There has to be something wrong somewhere or something I am not aware of. A talented player like that should be scoring goals and providing assists.

    ”Is it a discipline problem? Is it motivation? I really do not understand it, and I wish I had the answers.

    “His style of play is one that many clubs would want, but for some reason, he is still not playing. I heard Watford wanted to sign him, but later changed their minds. I hope he can get a club soon as a free agent,”


