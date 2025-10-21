Dennis Has Too Much Quality To Be Unattached --Ex Super Eagles Star

Former Nigerian international Gambo Mohammed says it’s difficult to understand the reasons why Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis can’t find a club despite his quality.



Dennis was recently linked with a move to Watford in the Championship before the deal failed to materialize.



Reacting to the development, Mohammed, in a chat with Footy-Africa, stated that Dennis deserves to be playing in a good club and scoring goals.

“I really do not understand why he is not playing first-team football or with a club at the moment because he is a very good player.



“There has to be something wrong somewhere or something I am not aware of. A talented player like that should be scoring goals and providing assists.



”Is it a discipline problem? Is it motivation? I really do not understand it, and I wish I had the answers.



“His style of play is one that many clubs would want, but for some reason, he is still not playing. I heard Watford wanted to sign him, but later changed their minds. I hope he can get a club soon as a free agent,”



