Udinese Chief Hails Okoye’s Performance In Draw With Cremonese

Udinese technical director Gianluca Nani is excited to see Maduka Okoye return to action for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye featured in Udinese’s 1-1 draw with Cremonese on Monday night.

It was the goalkeeper’s first appearance for the Zebras since serving a two-month ban for his alleged involvement in a betting related misconduct.

The 26-year-old produced a composed performance on his comeback, making two saves and completing 76% of his passes, showing confidence in his distribution and command of the box.

Nani Lauds Okoye

Nani heaped plaudits on the Nigeria international for his brave display.

“Okoye has trained really well in recent weeks; it was almost impossible to score against him in training,” Nani was quoted by DAZN.

“We’re really happy he’s back because he’s our starting goalkeeper and there were never any doubts. But I want to thank whoever replaced him, who did very well.”

Udinese are now unbeaten in their last four league games.

The draw lifted the Zebras to 11th position on the table with nine points.

