Aina, Awoniyi Get New Manager At Forest

Nigeria internationals Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi will now work under new manager Sean Dyche at Nottingham Forest.

Forest announced the appointment of Dyche in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Burnley and Everton manager replaced Ange Postecoglou.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the appointment of Sean Dyche as the Club’s new Head Coach, following a thorough recruitment process led by Global Head of Football, Edu Gaspar, and Global Technical Director, George Syrianos,” Forest stated.

“The former Forest youth player joins the Club on a contract running until the summer of 2027 and will take charge of his first match on Thursday night as The Reds take on FC Porto in the Europa League.

“Dyche will be joined by his experienced coaching team of Ian Woan and Steve Stone — both former Nottingham Forest players who together made more than 400 appearances for the Reds during the 1990s.

Also Read: WAFCON 2026Q: 11 Players In Camp As Super Falcons Intensify Preparation For Benin Clash

“A respected and experienced Premier League manager, Dyche brings the perfect blend of character, tactical acumen and proven achievement to guide the Club through its next chapter.

“Having managed more than 330 Premier League matches in his career to date, Dyche has built teams defined by defensive organisation, resilience, and strength from set pieces —qualities that align closely with the current squad’s attributes and the Club’s footballing identity.

“As a former Forest youth player who lives locally, Dyche also has a deep understanding of the values and pride of Forest and its supporters. With his character, tactical acumen and man-management skills, his appointment represents the best opportunity for a successful and competitive season across both domestic and European competitions.”



