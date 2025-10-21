WAFCON 2026Q: 11 Players In Camp As Super Falcons Intensify Preparation For Benin Clash

11 players are now in Super Falcons’ camp as the team continue preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against the Amazons of Benin Republic.

The defending champions started preparations for the game in Lome, Togo on Monday.

Nine players took part in the team’s first official training session.

The players are Asisat Oshoala, Folashade Ijamilusi, Taiwo Afolabi, and Miracle Usani.

Other players, who took part in the session are; Joy Omewa, Anderline Mgbechi

Blessing Illivieda, and Kafayat Mafisere.

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and midfielder Christy Ucheibe linked up with team at their Hotel Sarakawa base on Monday night.

More players are expected in camp ahead of today’s training session which will start at 3pm.

The Super Falcons will take on their hosts in the first leg at the Stade de Kegue, Lome on Friday.

The second leg will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu



