WAFCON 2026Q: CAF Appoints Gambian Referee For Amazons Vs Super Falcons

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has appointed Gambian official Ngum Fatou as centre referee for the clash between Amazons of Benin Republic and Super Falcons of Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

The 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations first leg qualifying fixture will hold at the 25,000 capacity Stade de Kégué, Lome on Thursday.

Fatou will be assisted by Mauritanians Mariem Chedad and Hamedine Houleye (assistant referees 1 and 2) respectively.

Gambian Isatou Touray will serve as fourth official.

Halimatou Hamidou from Niger Republic will be the match commissioner, while Martha Nyekanyeka from Malawi will be in the role of referee assessor.

The encounter will commence at 3pm Togo time (4pm Nigeria time).

The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.

By Adeboye Amosu



