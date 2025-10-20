Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    WAFCON 2026Q: Oshoala, Ijamilusi, Six Others Arrive Super Falcons Camp Ahead Benin Clash

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    All Super Falcons Bonuses Have Been Settled --Olopade
    Super Falcons

    Asisat Oshoala and Folashade Ijamilusi have arrived the Super Falcons camp in Lome , Togo ahead of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Amazons of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

    New invitee Joy Omewa, Miracle Usani, Taiwo Afolabi , Anderline Mgbechi
    Blessing Illivieda, and Kafayat Mafisere have also hit the team’s camp.

    The Super Falcons are camped at the Hotel Sarakawa in Lome.

    Head coach Justine Madugu is still expecting 13 more players in camp.

    The team will hold their first training session later tonight.

    Benin will host the first leg at the Stade Kegue, Lome on Thursday.

    The reverse fixture is slated for the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena Abeokuta next week Tuesday.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

