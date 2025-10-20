CAF Champions League: Remo Stars Game Not Yet Over --Mamelodi Sundowns coach

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has disclosed that their CAF Champions League second leg tie against Remo Stars is not over yet.



Recall that Sundowns thrashed Remo Stars FC 5-1 on Sunday, in the first leg of the second round of the CAF champions league at the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta.



Reacting after the game, Cardoso erred on the side of being over-cautious, saying the tie is not decided just yet and he wants Downs to be serious in the return leg.

“It is important we understand that this is the first match; of course there is a big difference in the score, but we respect football, and to do that is to go into the second match with a serious approach,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference on Sunday.



“The qualifying round is not finished, and Sundowns will be serious in the second match as they were today [Sunday].



“Congratulations to my players for the work they did and the commitment they had. Even at half time, we spoke a lot about the energy we needed to bring in the second half, even where we were ahead by two [goals], and I think they received the message well as they had the commitment to score many goals.”



