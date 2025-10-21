WAFCON 2026Q: Echegini Ruled Out Of Super Falcons Vs Benin Republic

Jennifer Echegini has been ruled out of Super Falcons’ 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Echegini sustained a hamstring injury in Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win at Strasbourg on Sunday.

The midfielder will now miss Friday’s first leg of the final qualifying fixture at the Stade de Kégué in Lome, as well as the return at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena next week Tuesday.

The former Juventus star scored Nigeria’s winning goal in this year’s Women AFCON final match against hosts Morocco in Rabat.

13 players are currently in the Super Falcons camp in Lome.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, who also plays for PSG in France, is scheduled to arrive in Lomé on Tuesday night, alongside the Mexico-based duo of defender Osinachi Ohale and forward Chinwendu Ihezuo, USA-based duo of defender Michelle Alozie and midfielder Deborah Abiodun, and Canada-based forward Esther Okoronkwo.

By Adeboye Amosu



